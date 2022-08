Firebaugh city manager warns a megastorm could devastate his Calif. community NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ben Gallegos, city manager of Firebaugh, Calif., about how the town is preparing for megastorms, that could hit as often as every 50 years due to climate change.

National Firebaugh city manager warns a megastorm could devastate his Calif. community Firebaugh city manager warns a megastorm could devastate his Calif. community Listen · 4:51 4:51 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ben Gallegos, city manager of Firebaugh, Calif., about how the town is preparing for megastorms, that could hit as often as every 50 years due to climate change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor