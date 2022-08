Oklahoma City marks a moment in the fight for desegregation One of the first lunch counter sit-ins of the civil rights movement took place in Oklahoma City in 1958. This weekend, the city remembers the protest and its organizer Clara Luper.

Race Oklahoma City marks a moment in the fight for desegregation Oklahoma City marks a moment in the fight for desegregation Listen · 2:08 2:08 One of the first lunch counter sit-ins of the civil rights movement took place in Oklahoma City in 1958. This weekend, the city remembers the protest and its organizer Clara Luper. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor