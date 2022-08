Violence erupts in Tijuana, Mexico, following the arrest of a drug cartel leader A wave of car burnings in the Mexican border city of Tijuana prompted residents to stay home. NPR's A Martinez talked to Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez about the power of organized crime.

Latin America Violence erupts in Tijuana, Mexico, following the arrest of a drug cartel leader Violence erupts in Tijuana, Mexico, following the arrest of a drug cartel leader Listen · 7:38 7:38 A wave of car burnings in the Mexican border city of Tijuana prompted residents to stay home. NPR's A Martinez talked to Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez about the power of organized crime. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor