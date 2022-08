#2267: High Stakes : The Best of Car Talk Genie from Kentucky thinks that her hubby shouldn't be stepping on the gas every time he starts their car and she's betting him a steak dinner that Click and Clack will side with her. And Rich from DC thinks he needs to put a stake through the heart of his wife's possessed VW Dasher. Them's the stakes on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2267: High Stakes #2267: High Stakes Listen · 34:41 34:41 Genie from Kentucky thinks that her hubby shouldn't be stepping on the gas every time he starts their car and she's betting him a steak dinner that Click and Clack will side with her. And Rich from DC thinks he needs to put a stake through the heart of his wife's possessed VW Dasher. Them's the stakes on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor