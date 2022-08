Judge blocks prosecutors from enforcing 1931 abortion ban in Michigan Abortion is still legal in Michigan after a circuit court judge ruled that county prosecutors can't charge providers with a felony. The decision blocks the enforcement of a 1931 pre-Roe abortion ban.

