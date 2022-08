Boston's Orange Line will be shut down for a month for repairs Users of major mass transit line in Boston had to find a new way to get around starting Friday morning. The T's Orange Line is closed for a month for major repairs that many say were long overdue.

National Boston's Orange Line will be shut down for a month for repairs Boston's Orange Line will be shut down for a month for repairs Listen · 3:55 3:55 Users of major mass transit line in Boston had to find a new way to get around starting Friday morning. The T's Orange Line is closed for a month for major repairs that many say were long overdue. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor