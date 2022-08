Do animals sweat? Here's a poem to answer that question Humans are sweaty beasts, but it turns out many other animals have different ways to keep cool. Staff of the Maryland Zoo help explain how their residents regulate their temperatures.

Animals Do animals sweat? Here's a poem to answer that question Do animals sweat? Here's a poem to answer that question Listen · 2:44 2:44 Humans are sweaty beasts, but it turns out many other animals have different ways to keep cool. Staff of the Maryland Zoo help explain how their residents regulate their temperatures. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor