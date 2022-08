This technology makes data accessible to blind and visually impaired people NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Mona Minkara, a professor of bioengineering at Northeastern University who is also blind, about a new way to present science data to blind and sighted people alike.

Science This technology makes data accessible to blind and visually impaired people This technology makes data accessible to blind and visually impaired people Listen · 4:13 4:13 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Mona Minkara, a professor of bioengineering at Northeastern University who is also blind, about a new way to present science data to blind and sighted people alike. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor