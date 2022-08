The cautionary tale of Japan: Why an L-shaped recession is so undesirable Not all economic recessions and recoveries are created equal. Japan's "L-shaped" recovery — which really isn't much of a recovery at all — in the 1990s offers a cautionary tale.

Economy The cautionary tale of Japan: Why an L-shaped recession is so undesirable The cautionary tale of Japan: Why an L-shaped recession is so undesirable Listen · 3:33 3:33 Not all economic recessions and recoveries are created equal. Japan's "L-shaped" recovery — which really isn't much of a recovery at all — in the 1990s offers a cautionary tale. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor