It's called the Inflation Reduction Act, but there's a lot going on under the surface.

President Joe Biden's newly signed landmark law will cut spending on prescription drugs, supercharge the IRS to go after tax evaders, and most of all: It will pay for one of the most expensive and ambitious climate change agendas that Congress has ever approved.

All under the guise of "inflation reduction."

So ... does anything in this bill actually fight inflation? In this episode, we break it down. And learn how to sniff out inflationary (or disinflationary) pressures, wherever they may lurk.

