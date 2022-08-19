The News Roundup For August 19, 2022

Wyoming's lone member of Congress, Liz Cheney, lost her seat to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman this week – and she didn't seem surprised at the outcome. In her concession speech, Cheney said, "This is when the real work begins."

President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday. Gallup polling from July shows inflation is the issue most on the minds of Americans these days.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced the organization was hitting reset after falling short in its response to COVID-19. The CDC also announced a new strategy for distributing the monkeypox vaccine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's president is calling on the United Nations to "ensure the security" of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. It's Europe's largest nuclear power station and has been occupied by Russia since March.

The United States Africa Command says a U.S. airstrike killed members of a leading terrorist group.

The head of the World Health Organization spoke out this week about the crisis in Ethiopia's blockaded Tigray region. He described it as "the worst disaster on Earth." The 6 million people living in the area have been cut off from the world since violence erupted there in late 2020.

Anita Kumar, Alexis Simendinger, and Chris Cillizza join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

Jane Ferguson, David Rennie, Jack Detsch, and Eyder Peralta join us for the discussion of international headlines.

