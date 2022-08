The IRS will look into options to create a free tax filing system Scott Simon talks with ProPublica's Justin Elliott about a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act requiring the IRS to study free tax filing options for taxpayers.

Your Money The IRS will look into options to create a free tax filing system The IRS will look into options to create a free tax filing system Audio will be available later today. Scott Simon talks with ProPublica's Justin Elliott about a provision in the Inflation Reduction Act requiring the IRS to study free tax filing options for taxpayers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor