21 murals in Uvalde honor the 19 students and 2 teachers killed in school shooting 21 large scale murals are being painted across Uvalde to honor the 19 students and 2 teachers killed at Robb Elementary School. Artists hope the project will help families and the community heal.

National 21 murals in Uvalde honor the 19 students and 2 teachers killed in school shooting 21 murals in Uvalde honor the 19 students and 2 teachers killed in school shooting Listen · 4:03 4:03 21 large scale murals are being painted across Uvalde to honor the 19 students and 2 teachers killed at Robb Elementary School. Artists hope the project will help families and the community heal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor