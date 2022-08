Abortion remains legal in Michigan after injunction blocks 1931 law being reinstated After a court ruling Friday, abortion in Michigan continues to be legal for now - though there are more legal challenges ahead.

Law Abortion remains legal in Michigan after injunction blocks 1931 law being reinstated