A look at Ukraine, 6 months into its war with Russia An update on the war in Ukraine and a look at how life in the city of Odesa has changed.

Europe A look at Ukraine, 6 months into its war with Russia A look at Ukraine, 6 months into its war with Russia Listen · 3:36 3:36 An update on the war in Ukraine and a look at how life in the city of Odesa has changed. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor