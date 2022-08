Apple's move to reduce data tracking has been a blow for some small businesses Scott Simon asks Kelly Deen, marketing vice president for a smoothie powder retailer, how an Apple privacy feature is affecting smaller businesses.

Technology Apple's move to reduce data tracking has been a blow for some small businesses Scott Simon asks Kelly Deen, marketing vice president for a smoothie powder retailer, how an Apple privacy feature is affecting smaller businesses.