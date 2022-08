New York City welcomes asylum seekers from Texas but struggles to house them New York City officials and volunteers are giving asylum seekers bused from Texas a warm welcome, but the migrants' arrival can still be rocky, with many having to stay in homeless shelters.

National New York City welcomes asylum seekers from Texas but struggles to house them New York City welcomes asylum seekers from Texas but struggles to house them Audio will be available later today. New York City officials and volunteers are giving asylum seekers bused from Texas a warm welcome, but the migrants' arrival can still be rocky, with many having to stay in homeless shelters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor