Manti Te'o, subject of high-profile catfishing story, talks 'Untold' Netflix doc A new Netflix documentary explores one of the most famous incidents of catfishing. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Manti Te'o about the new documentary, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist.

Television Manti Te'o, subject of high-profile catfishing story, talks 'Untold' Netflix doc Manti Te'o, subject of high-profile catfishing story, talks 'Untold' Netflix doc Listen · 7:46 7:46 A new Netflix documentary explores one of the most famous incidents of catfishing. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Manti Te'o about the new documentary, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor