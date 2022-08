Back-to-school stress is amplified by inflation affecting the cost of supplies NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Tomicia Gray, a single mother in Charlotte, N.C., about the onerous cost of school supplies.

Your Money Back-to-school stress is amplified by inflation affecting the cost of supplies Back-to-school stress is amplified by inflation affecting the cost of supplies Listen · 5:59 5:59 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Tomicia Gray, a single mother in Charlotte, N.C., about the onerous cost of school supplies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor