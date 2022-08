Teachers share why they left their job during the pandemic The U.S. is facing a shortage of 300,000 teachers, according to the The National Education Association. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with three former teachers to get insight into the teacher shortage.

Education Teachers share why they left their job during the pandemic Teachers share why they left their job during the pandemic Listen · 10:53 10:53 The U.S. is facing a shortage of 300,000 teachers, according to the The National Education Association. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with three former teachers to get insight into the teacher shortage. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor