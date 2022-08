School is back in session in LA. Where are the students? In Los Angeles, tens of thousands of students were absent on the first day of school. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with superintendent Alberto Carvahlo about the challenges ahead.

Education School is back in session in LA. Where are the students? School is back in session in LA. Where are the students? Listen · 7:30 7:30 In Los Angeles, tens of thousands of students were absent on the first day of school. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with superintendent Alberto Carvahlo about the challenges ahead.