News brief: Primary election are winding down, Imran Kahn, Russia car bomb Have the primaries given hints about the upcoming midterms? Terrorism charges are filed against Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. A car bomb near Moscow killed the daughter of a key Putin ally.

Politics News brief: Primary election are winding down, Imran Kahn, Russia car bomb News brief: Primary election are winding down, Imran Kahn, Russia car bomb Listen · 11:38 11:38 Have the primaries given hints about the upcoming midterms? Terrorism charges are filed against Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan. A car bomb near Moscow killed the daughter of a key Putin ally. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor