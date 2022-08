More states will enact abortion trigger bans this week Abortion bans are set to take effect in several states following a waiting period after June's Supreme Court decision.

More states will enact abortion trigger bans this week More states will enact abortion trigger bans this week Listen · 4:06 4:06 Abortion bans are set to take effect in several states following a waiting period after June's Supreme Court decision. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor