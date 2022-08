Drought-hit dam reveals Spanish Stonehenge When a reservoir in central Spain dropped to just 28% of its capacity, a giant stone circle from about 5000 BC emerged. What's being called Spanish Stonehenge disappeared in a flood in the 1960s.

