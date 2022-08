After poor broadband access, a man started his own fiber internet service provider A Michigan man aims to bring high-speed internet to a rural community. It's a place where broadband is a lifeline for many, but neighbors are often stuck with slow dial-up connections.

National After poor broadband access, a man started his own fiber internet service provider After poor broadband access, a man started his own fiber internet service provider 3:44 A Michigan man aims to bring high-speed internet to a rural community. It's a place where broadband is a lifeline for many, but neighbors are often stuck with slow dial-up connections. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor