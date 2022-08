The remains of an Ohio man, who died in the Pearl Harbor attack, are buried A Navy program helped to bring home the remains of an Ohio sailor who died at Pearl Harbor on Dec 7, 1941. Musician First class Joseph Hoffman was aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack.

National The remains of an Ohio man, who died in the Pearl Harbor attack, are buried The remains of an Ohio man, who died in the Pearl Harbor attack, are buried Listen · 2:16 2:16 A Navy program helped to bring home the remains of an Ohio sailor who died at Pearl Harbor on Dec 7, 1941. Musician First class Joseph Hoffman was aboard the USS Oklahoma during the attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor