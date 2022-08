The new book 'The Stolen Year' details how the pandemic disrupted children's lives Extended school closings during the pandemic were a calamity for education. NPR's Anya Kamenetz writes about how COVID changed children's lives in her new book: The Stolen Year.

Author Interviews The new book 'The Stolen Year' details how the pandemic disrupted children's lives The new book 'The Stolen Year' details how the pandemic disrupted children's lives Listen · 7:47 7:47 Extended school closings during the pandemic were a calamity for education. NPR's Anya Kamenetz writes about how COVID changed children's lives in her new book: The Stolen Year. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor