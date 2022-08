High-speed internet on Mount Kilimanjaro will allow climbers to post selfies Tanzania's Information Ministry is installing high-speed internet on Africa's highest mountain. Right now climbers can use it at roughly 12,200 feet. Connectivity to the summit comes later this year.

