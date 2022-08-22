Presenting 'Code Switch': The glittering neon universe of 'P-Valley' with Katori Hall

The Starz hit series P-Valley takes audiences to a strip club in a fictional town in the Mississippi Delta. Part soap opera, part Southern Gothic, the show focuses on the interior lives of the Black women who work at the club — and the complex social dynamics that shape their lives. On this episode from our friends at Code Switch, co-hosts Gene Demby and B.A. Parker speak with series creator and Pulitzer prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

