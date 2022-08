#2268: Donna's Hyundai : The Best of Car Talk Donna from Virginia used to be a REAL Donna in the Car Talk mold: She owned a couple of Camaro's and was perfectly happy. But Donna decided to tempt fate and bought a Hyundai and now all is not well with Donna. Can Click and Clack help Donna or does she have to change her name? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2268: Donna's Hyundai #2268: Donna's Hyundai Listen · 33:37 33:37 Donna from Virginia used to be a REAL Donna in the Car Talk mold: She owned a couple of Camaro's and was perfectly happy. But Donna decided to tempt fate and bought a Hyundai and now all is not well with Donna. Can Click and Clack help Donna or does she have to change her name? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor