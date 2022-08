Some Uber and Lyft drivers question whether its worth it as companies cut incentives With inflation running high, more people are driving for Uber and Lyft. Uber's CEO said that lots of new drivers signing on, but over 70% of them say that cost of living is the main reason.

Business Some Uber and Lyft drivers question whether its worth it as companies cut incentives Some Uber and Lyft drivers question whether its worth it as companies cut incentives Listen · 3:08 3:08 With inflation running high, more people are driving for Uber and Lyft. Uber's CEO said that lots of new drivers signing on, but over 70% of them say that cost of living is the main reason. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor