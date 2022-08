Nicole Mann will be the 1st Native woman in space NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, who is going to be the first Native woman in space.

Space Nicole Mann will be the 1st Native woman in space Nicole Mann will be the 1st Native woman in space Listen · 5:04 5:04 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, who is going to be the first Native woman in space.