Encore: Composer John Williams and cellist Yo-Yo Ma assemble 'A Gathering of Friends' NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with renowned composer and conductor John Williams and cellist Yo-Yo Ma about their collaborative album, A Gathering of Friends. It celebrates Williams' 90th birthday.

Music Encore: Composer John Williams and cellist Yo-Yo Ma assemble 'A Gathering of Friends' Encore: Composer John Williams and cellist Yo-Yo Ma assemble 'A Gathering of Friends' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with renowned composer and conductor John Williams and cellist Yo-Yo Ma about their collaborative album, A Gathering of Friends. It celebrates Williams' 90th birthday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor