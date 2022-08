Country stores — a hallmark of rural life — deal with the challenge of inflation Country stores are a hallmark of rural life. Many have survived for more than 100 years by learning to adapt. Today, they face a new challenge: inflation.

Economy Country stores — a hallmark of rural life — deal with the challenge of inflation Country stores — a hallmark of rural life — deal with the challenge of inflation Listen · 4:05 4:05 Country stores are a hallmark of rural life. Many have survived for more than 100 years by learning to adapt. Today, they face a new challenge: inflation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor