A French island's summer regatta is back in full this year Each summer, an Atlantic French island holds a regatta which includes a mix of historic and modern sail boats. After being canceled due to COVID, the race, crowds, yachters and history buffs are back.

Europe A French island's summer regatta is back in full this year A French island's summer regatta is back in full this year 4:17 Each summer, an Atlantic French island holds a regatta which includes a mix of historic and modern sail boats. After being canceled due to COVID, the race, crowds, yachters and history buffs are back. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor