A look at 'quiet quitting' — and whether it's a good or bad thing Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. Doing only assigned tasks. Spending more time with family. These are some practices in the workplace trend of "quiet quitting" — which some experts say is a misnomer.

Business A look at 'quiet quitting' — and whether it's a good or bad thing A look at 'quiet quitting' — and whether it's a good or bad thing Listen · 3:46 3:46 Closing your laptop at 5 p.m. Doing only assigned tasks. Spending more time with family. These are some practices in the workplace trend of "quiet quitting" — which some experts say is a misnomer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor