Gov. DeSantis is seen as an heir to Trumpism, strategist David Jolly says NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former Florida Republican Rep. David Jolly, who's an analyst for NBC, about the rise of Gov. Ron DeSantis to become a potential presidential candidate.

Politics Gov. DeSantis is seen as an heir to Trumpism, strategist David Jolly says Gov. DeSantis is seen as an heir to Trumpism, strategist David Jolly says Listen · 5:03 5:03 NPR's Rachel Martin talks to former Florida Republican Rep. David Jolly, who's an analyst for NBC, about the rise of Gov. Ron DeSantis to become a potential presidential candidate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor