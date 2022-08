Lawyers for the Parkland school shooter make the case for him not to be executed The defense for the admitted gunman in the 2018 Marjory Stone Douglas High School shooting in Florida has begun. Jurors will determine whether he should be executed or spend life in prison.

Law Lawyers for the Parkland school shooter make the case for him not to be executed Lawyers for the Parkland school shooter make the case for him not to be executed Listen · 3:27 3:27 The defense for the admitted gunman in the 2018 Marjory Stone Douglas High School shooting in Florida has begun. Jurors will determine whether he should be executed or spend life in prison. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor