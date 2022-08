Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, how can we measure the loss of life? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Matilda Bogner, head of the United Nations Human Rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, about whether death tolls in Russia's war on Ukraine have been underestimated.

Europe Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, how can we measure the loss of life? Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war, how can we measure the loss of life? Listen · 4:36 4:36 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Matilda Bogner, head of the United Nations Human Rights monitoring mission in Ukraine, about whether death tolls in Russia's war on Ukraine have been underestimated. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor