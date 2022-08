American Airlines paid tribute to the aviation pioneer known as Brave Bessie Bessie Coleman was the first Black woman to hold a pilot's license. A hundred years after her first public flight in 1922, an all-Black, all-female crew flew from Dallas to Phoenix in her honor.

Race American Airlines paid tribute to the aviation pioneer known as Brave Bessie American Airlines paid tribute to the aviation pioneer known as Brave Bessie Audio will be available later today. Bessie Coleman was the first Black woman to hold a pilot's license. A hundred years after her first public flight in 1922, an all-Black, all-female crew flew from Dallas to Phoenix in her honor. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor