Television Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series Comic Mo Amer draws on his Palestinian and Texan roots in a new Netflix series Amer grew up in Kuwait, where he enjoyed a comfortable life — until he was 9, and the first Gulf War forced his family to flee to the U.S. in 1991. His new series is Mo.