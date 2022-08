2 top Democrats face off in House primary thanks to redistricting in New York Because of redistricting, U.S. Reps. Carolyn Maloney and Jerrold Nadler, Democrats who have each served 30 years, will face one another in New York's new 12th district, based entirely in Manhattan.

