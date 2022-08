Ukrainian refugees who ended up in Russia must now decide what comes next Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Russia often face a fundamental choice: accept Russian hospitality and the Kremlin's vision for Ukraine under Russian rule or risk an uncertain road out.

