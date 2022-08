Dr. Anthony Fauci looks back on his long-lasting career in healthcare NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Anthony Fauci about his decision to retire after nearly 40 years as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

Health Dr. Anthony Fauci looks back on his long-lasting career in healthcare Dr. Anthony Fauci looks back on his long-lasting career in healthcare Listen · 8:14 8:14 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Anthony Fauci about his decision to retire after nearly 40 years as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor