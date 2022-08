Ex-cop pleads guilty to falsifying warrant in deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home A former police detective in Louisville, Ky., pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday in connection with the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March 2020.

National Ex-cop pleads guilty to falsifying warrant in deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home Ex-cop pleads guilty to falsifying warrant in deadly raid on Breonna Taylor's home Listen · 3:20 3:20 A former police detective in Louisville, Ky., pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday in connection with the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor in March 2020. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor