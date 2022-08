Many question whether Seoul's promised reforms will stop basement apartment drownings South Korea's capital, Seoul, had pledged to shut down unregulated basement apartments, where a number of people died in floods following the worst rains in 80 years.

Many question whether Seoul's promised reforms will stop basement apartment drownings

South Korea's capital, Seoul, had pledged to shut down unregulated basement apartments, where a number of people died in floods following the worst rains in 80 years.