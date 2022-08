2 men are found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer in 2020 A federal jury in Michigan convicted the men of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — in what the FBI called a domestic terrorism case. Prosecutors say they wanted to overthrow the government.

