Frozen Afghan bank reserves contribute to the country's economic collapse NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to economist Shah Mehrabi, member of the Supreme Council of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, about Afghan Central Bank reserves that remain frozen in the U.S.

Asia Frozen Afghan bank reserves contribute to the country's economic collapse Frozen Afghan bank reserves contribute to the country's economic collapse Listen · 6:58 6:58 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to economist Shah Mehrabi, member of the Supreme Council of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, about Afghan Central Bank reserves that remain frozen in the U.S. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor