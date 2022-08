In Florida, Democrat Crist to face incumbent DeSantis in quest for governor Charlie Crist won Florida's Democratic primary for governor and will challenge GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. DeSantis has an edge when it comes to fundraising, incumbency and registered voters.

Charlie Crist won Florida's Democratic primary for governor and will challenge GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. DeSantis has an edge when it comes to fundraising, incumbency and registered voters.