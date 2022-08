Janet Jackson's 1989 classic 'Rhythm Nation' can make some laptops crash Microsoft's chief software engineer blogged about it. Raymond Chen says a specific frequency, like the one in "Rhythm Nation," makes Windows XP hard drives go black.

